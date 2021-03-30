Austria Producer Prices Recover In February

Austria's producer prices increased for the first time in nearly two years in February, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.3 percent fall in January.

Prices rose for the first time since May 2019, when they grew 0.6 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods grew 1.6 percent yearly in February and those of energy prices gained 0.6 percent. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in February, after a 0.9 percent increase in the preceding month.

