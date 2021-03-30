Italy Producer Prices Rise For First Time Since Mid-2019

Italy's producer prices rose for the first time in twenty months in February, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 0.7 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.3 percent fall in January.

Prices rose for the first time since June 2019, when they grew 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in February, following a 1.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices grew 0.5 percent month-on-month in February.

Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.6 percent monthly in February.

Economic News

