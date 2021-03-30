Portugal Consumer Confidence Increases In March

Portugal's consumer confidence improved in March, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -20.2 in March from -25.8 in February.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to -9.6 in March from -13.9 in the previous month.

The construction sector morale remained unchanged at -13.6 in March.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to -10.4 in March and the confidence measure in the services sector grew to -19.4.

The economic climate indicator increased to -0.7 from -1.8 in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.