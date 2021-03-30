Eurozone Economic Confidence Strengthens In March

Eurozone economic confidence more-than-expected in March, survey results from the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index climbed to 101.0 in March from 93.4 in the previous month. The score was above economists' forecast of 96.0. This was the highest reading since February 2020.

The industrial confidence index rose unexpectedly to 2.0 from -3.1 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to -5.0.

The consumer confidence index came in at -10.8, in line with flash estimate, and up from -14.8 in February.

The services confidence improved to -9.3 from -17.0 a month ago. The expected score was -14.4.

Likewise, the retail trade confidence indicator rose to -12.2 from -19.1 in the previous month.

