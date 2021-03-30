Greece Producer Prices Remain Stable In February

Greece producer prices remained stable in February, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.

The producer prices index remained unchanged year-on-year in February, after a 5.4 percent fall in January.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market increased by 0.4 percent, while those of non-domestic market declined 1.3 percent in February.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 1.2 percent in February and those of non-durable consumer goods fell 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 5percent. Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods gained 0.5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 3.3 percent in February, following a 2.3 percent rise in the prior month.

