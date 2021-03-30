Slovakia Economic Sentiment Improves In March

Slovakia's economic sentiment improved in March, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index increased to 85.6 in March from 77.7 in February.

Among components, the industrial confidence index rose to -3.7 in March from -5.3 in the prior month.

The morale index for the construction sector fell to -48.0 and that for retail trade increased to 3.0.

The services confidence indicator rose to -9.0 in March from -31.7 in the previous month.

The consumer confidence index improved to -36.5 from -38.4 in the preceding month.

