Denmark Business Confidence Strengthens In March

Denmark's business confidence improved in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.
The industrial confidence index rose to 1 in March from to -3 in February.
The overall business confidence increased to 100.7 in March from 94.6 in the previous month.
The confidence index in the construction sector grew to -2 in March from -7 in the prior month.
The morale in the services sector gained to -5 in March from -10 in the preceding month.
The retail sector confidence index improved to -5 in March from -12 in the previous month.
Economic News
