NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Launches Blockchain-powered Excelsior Pass

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has launched the Excelsior Pass to help fast-track the reopening of businesses, and event venues across the state in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines.

Excelsior Pass is built on IBM's Digital Health Pass solution and is designed to enable the secure verification of credentials such as a recent negative PCR or antigen test result and proof of vaccination without the need to share underlying medical and personal information.

New York State is the first state in the U.S. to formally launch this potentially transformational . Prior to its launch, two successful pilot demonstrations were held in recent weeks, along with a beta test where thousands of New Yorkers participated in a limited roll out.

Secure technologies, like blockchain and encryption, are woven throughout Excelsior Pass to help protect the data, making it verifiable and trusted. No private health data is stored or tracked within the apps.

Excelsior Pass can be used to voluntarily show a QR code as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test status in accordance with New York State Guidelines via a digital smartphone wallet or printed credential without sharing underlying personal health details.

With the New York State's Excelsior Pass, New Yorkers can participate in the safe, convenient and responsible reopening of New York's . Interested New Yorkers can opt in to use Excelsior Pass.

As part of the initial launch, Excelsior Pass can be used by participating New Yorkers at theaters, major stadiums and arenas, weddings receptions, catered events & other events in accordance with New York State guidelines.

Major venues such as Madison Square Garden and Times Union Center have already announced the implementation of Excelsior Pass in the coming weeks, with additional locations such as smaller arts, entertainment and event venues beginning to utilize the platform as the program expands.

Several organizations are now set to use digital health passports that are emerging as a technology solution to enable individuals to present their health status when they return to public places such as a workplace, school, stadium or airline flight.

