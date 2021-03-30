Hong Kong Bourse May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 680 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,575-point plateau although investors may cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower on bond yield concerns and sliding oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourse were down and the Asian markets are tipped to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials, properties and casinos were capped by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index advanced 239.20 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 28,577.50 after trading between 28,371.23 and 28,694.15.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies and Xiaomi Corporation both added 2.20 percent, while AIA Group eased 0.05 percent, Alibaba Group advanced 2.50 percent, Alibaba Health Info accelerated 4.42 percent, ANTA Sports gained 1.05 percent, China Life Insurance was up 0.12 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 0.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.24 percent, China Resources Land plummeted 3.92 percent, CITIC rallied 4.20 percent, CNOOC sank 0.60 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical perked 3.09 percent, Galaxy Entertainment improved 1.19 percent, Henderson Land skyrocketed 5.89 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 0.65 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.54 percent, Longfor gathered 3.69 percent, Meituan spiked 4.71 percent, New World Development surged 5.17 percent, Sands China rose 1.45 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties soared 4.99 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 1.16 percent and WuXi Biologics gained 2.08 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday, regained some ground as the day progressed but still ended in the red.

The Dow dropped 104.41 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 33,066.96, while the NASDAQ fell 14.25 points or 0.11 percent to end at 13,045.39 and the S&P 500 slipped 12.54 points or 0.32 percent to close at 3,958.55.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as treasury yields extended the strong upward move seen on Monday, weighing on high-growth stocks.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbed to its highest level in over a year amid optimism about the vaccine rollouts and the reopening as well as President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

In economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence skyrocketed more than expected in March, hitting its highest level in a year.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday after shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal. Traders were also weighing the impact of a surge in coronavirus cases and extended lockdown measures in Europe on near-term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May fell $1.01 or 1.6 percent at $60.55 a barrel.

