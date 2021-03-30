Losing Streak May Continue For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding more than 120 points or 2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,070-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower on bond yield concerns and sliding oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourse were down and the Asian markets are tipped to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 95.38 points or 1.55 percent to finish at 6,071.44 after trading between 6,046.47 and 6,170.67.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.11 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga retreated 1.90 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plunged 4.13 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.55 percent, Bank Mandiri shed 0.78 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia plummeted 4.66 percent, Indosat tumbled 2.34 percent, Telkom Indonesia slid 0.88 percent, Indocement surrendered 3.08 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 2.47 percent, Indofood Suskes declined 1.47 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.38 percent, Astra International was down 2.26 percent, Astra Agro Lestari cratered 4,01 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 2.21 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.88 percent, Timah added 0.61 percent and Bumi Resources dropped 1.64 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday, regained some ground as the day progressed but still ended in the red.

The Dow dropped 104.41 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 33,066.96, while the NASDAQ fell 14.25 points or 0.11 percent to end at 13,045.39 and the S&P 500 slipped 12.54 points or 0.32 percent to close at 3,958.55.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as treasury yields extended the strong upward move seen on Monday, weighing on high-growth stocks.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbed to its highest level in over a year amid optimism about the vaccine rollouts and the reopening as well as President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

In economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence skyrocketed more than expected in March, hitting its highest level in a year.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday after shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal. Traders were also weighing the impact of a surge in coronavirus cases and extended lockdown measures in Europe on near-term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May fell $1.01 or 1.6 percent at $60.55 a barrel.

