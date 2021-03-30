Soft Start Expected For China Stock Market

The China stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 90 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,455-point plateau although it figures to turn lower on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower on bond yield concerns and sliding oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourse were down and the Asian markets are tipped to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the resource and property stocks.

For the day, the index gained 21.38 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 3,456.68 after trading between 3,423.32 and 3,457.63. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 10.48 points or 0.47 percent to end at 2,229.27.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.37 percent, while Bank of China rose 0.30 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.42 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.22 percent, Bank of Communications jumped 1.24 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.16 percent, Jiangxi Copper spiked 2.32 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) shed 0.26 percent, Yanzhou Coal plummeted 6.57 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.70 percent, China Shenhua Energy rallied 2.26 percent, Gemdale lost 0.49 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.21 percent, China Vanke improved 1.19 percent, China Fortune Land sank 0.49 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday, regained some ground as the day progressed but still ended in the red.

The Dow dropped 104.41 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 33,066.96, while the NASDAQ fell 14.25 points or 0.11 percent to end at 13,045.39 and the S&P 500 slipped 12.54 points or 0.32 percent to close at 3,958.55.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as treasury yields extended the strong upward move seen on Monday, weighing on high-growth stocks.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbed to its highest level in over a year amid optimism about the vaccine rollouts and the reopening as well as President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

In economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence skyrocketed more than expected in March, hitting its highest level in a year.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday after shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal. Traders were also weighing the impact of a surge in coronavirus cases and extended lockdown measures in Europe on near-term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May fell $1.01 or 1.6 percent at $60.55 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see March results for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics later this morning. The manufacturing PMI is expected to see a score of 51.2, up from 50.6 in February, while the non-manufacturing PMI is tipped to improve from 51.4 to 52.0.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis