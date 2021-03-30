South Korea Retail Sales Slip 0.8% In February

The value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 1.6 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 8.4 percent - exceeding expectations for a gain of 5.0 percent following the flat reading in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.