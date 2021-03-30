Japan Industrial Output Sinks 2.1% In February

Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for a fall of 1.2 percent following the 4.3 percent jump in January.

On a yearly basis, industrial production shed 2.6 percent - roughly in line with expectations - after sinking 5.2 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to pick up.

