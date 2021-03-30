Australia Building Permits Spike 21.6% In February

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 21.6 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at 19,422.

That beat expectations for a gain of 5.0 percent following the 19.4 percent slide in January.

Private sector houses rose 15.1 percent to 13,939, while private sector dwellings excluding houses increased 45.3 percent.

Total dwelling approvals rose in Queensland (40.5 percent), Tasmania (31.6 percent), Victoria (21.7 percent), Western Australia (19.1 percent) and New South Wales (16.1 percent). Dwelling approvals fell in South Australia (3.4 percent).

The seasonally adjusted estimate for the value of non-residential building approved rose 27.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.