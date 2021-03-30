logo
China Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 51.9 In March - NBS

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in March, and at a faster rate, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.9.

That beat expectations for 51.0 and was up from 50.6 in February, moving further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The NBS also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 56.3, up sharply from 51.4 in the previous month.

