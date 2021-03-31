European Economics Preview: German Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany and flash consumer prices from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to rise 6.4 percent annually in March, slower than the 6.9 percent increase seen in February.

In the meantime, the Office for National Statistics releases UK revised GDP data.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee publishes flash consumer prices, household consumption and producer prices. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.1 percent in March from 0.6 percent in February.

Economists forecast French household consumption to grow 2 percent on a monthly basis in February, reversing a 4.6 percent fall in January.



At 3.00 am ET, gross wages and producer prices from Hungary and economic confidence from Turkey are due.

At 3.55 am ET, German unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6 percent in March.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash consumer price data for March. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.3 percent from 0.9 percent in February.

In the meantime, Italy's flash consumer price data is due. Inflation is seen at 0.8 percent in March versus 0.6 percent in February.

