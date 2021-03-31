Dutch Retail Sales Fall Further Amid Lockdown

The Netherlands' retail sales decreased for a third straight month in February, but at a slower pace, figures from the statistical office CBS showed Wednesday.



Retail sales decreased 2.8 percent year-on-year after a 6.0 percent slump in the previous month. Sales decreased 3.4 percent in December.

Sales volume decreased 4.5 percent compared to a year ago.



The latest decline was largely due to the continuing strict lockdown measures to battle thatcoronavirus pandemic that severely hurt sales in the non-food sector. Non-food store sales plummeted 30.3 percent.



Food store sales grew 8.7 percent from a year ago.



Online sales jumped 103.7 percent annually, which was the strongest growth since the series began in January 2014.



Without working-day adjustments, retail sales fell 5.7 percent year-on-year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.