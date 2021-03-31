Portugal Inflation Stable At 0.5%

Portugal's consumer price inflation was steady in March and prices rose from the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



The consumer price inflation was 0.5 percent, same as in February. Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, eased to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of HICP, slowed to 0.1 percent from 0.3 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 1.4 percent in March after a 0.5 percent fall in February. The HICP climbed 1.5 percent following a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.

The statistical office is set to released the final figures for March CPI on April 13.

