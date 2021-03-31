French Household Consumption Remains Flat In February

French household spending remained stable in February as the increase in manufactured goods was offset by a drop in energy expenditure and food consumption, the statistical office Insee said Wednesday.

Household consumption showed nil growth in February after falling by revised 4.9 percent in January. Economists had forecast a 2 percent rise for February.

Driven by the rebound in durable goods consumption and clothing sales, manufactured goods consumption advanced 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, food and energy consumption decreased 2.2 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.

Economic News

