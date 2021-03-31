Bay Street Likely To Open With Positive Bias

The Canadian stock market is likely to open with a positive bias Wednesday morning, reacting to the latest batch of economic data. Sluggish commodity prices may cap upside.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada's real gross domestic product rose 0.7% in January.

The industrial product price index in Canada rose 2.6% month over month in February, accelerating from a 2% advance in January, a preliminary estimate showed.

The focus will be on OPEC's crude output decision and U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming announcement on infrastructure spending and other plans for the .

The Canadian market ended marginally down on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 13.66 points or 0.07% at 18,705.56, nearly 100 points off the day's low of 18,606.57.

GoldMining Inc. (GOLD.TO) announce Wednesday the appointment of Alastair Still as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective April 1, 2021. Still has served as the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer since October 1, 2020.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) reported a net profit of $173.9 million or 56 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, down from a profit of $178.7 million or 57 cents per diluted share a year earlier. The company said the drop in earnings was due to restrictions imposed by provincial governments and costs related to the pandemic.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) reported net loss of $315 million for the quarter ended 29 February 2021, compared to net loss of $41 million for the quarter ended 28 February 2021.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday as traders weighed the impact of a surge in cases around the world and waited for U.S. President Joe Biden's big announcement on infrastructure and other measures to support the economic recovery. Data showing a faster pace of expanstion of the Chinese manufacturing sector failed to support the market any significantly.

The major European stocks are somewhat sluggish as investors await details of U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down marginally at $60.52 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $1.70 or 0.1% at $1,684.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.107 or 0.4% at $24.030 an ounce.

