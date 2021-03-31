Canadian Market Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors digesting the latest batch of economic data, and reacting to updates on spread and vaccine rollout.

Healthcare, and materials shares are moving higher, while telecom and financial stocks are weak. Industrial, consumer discretionary, real estate and energy stocks are a bit sluggish.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 42.28 points or 0.23% at 18,747.84 nearly an hours past noon, after having edged down to 18,687.85 earlier.

Healthcare stocks Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 4%.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) shares are up 2.6%. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has signed a deal to sell its interest in Amoun Pharmaceutical Company SAE to Abu-Dhabi-based holding company ADQ for US$740 million.

In the technology section, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Absolute Software (ABST.TO) are gaining 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is rising nearly 5%, while Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) both are gaining 2.8%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) is plunging nearly 10% on weak results. The company reported net loss of $315 million for the quarter ended 29 February 2021, compared to net loss of $41 million for the quarter ended 28 February 2021.

GoldMining Inc. (GOLD.TO) announce Wednesday the appointment of Alastair Still as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective April 1, 2021. Still has served as the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer since October 1, 2020. The stock is rising more than 8%.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) reported a net profit of $173.9 million or 56 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, down from a profit of $178.7 million or 57 cents per diluted share a year earlier. The company said the drop in earnings was due to restrictions imposed by provincial governments and costs related to the pandemic. Despite weak earnings, the stock is up more than 6%.

Shareholders in Seven Generations Energy Ltd. have voted to approve a merger with fellow Calgary-based producer Arc Resources Ltd. to create Canada's sixth largest oil and gas company. Seven Generations Energy shares are down marginally, while Arc Resources is down by about 0.5%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada's real gross domestic product rose 0.7% in January.

The industrial product price index in Canada rose 2.6% month over month in February, accelerating from a 2% advance in January, a preliminary estimate showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com