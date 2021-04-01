South Korea Inflation Data Due On Friday

South Korea will on Friday release March figures for consumer prices, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is tipped to ease 0.1 percent on month and rise 1.35 percent on year after gaining 0.5 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year in February.

Finally, a number of regional are closed for the Good Friday holiday, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan (Qingming), Hong Kong and Indonesia.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.