logo
Economy And The Numbers
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Australia Manufacturing PMI Slows To 56.8 In March - Markit

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in March, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 56.8.

That's down marginally from 56.9 in February, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, strong output and order book growth was sustained despite subdued exports. Supply constraints fueled a survey record rise in input costs.

Business expectations for the year ahead remained buoyant but slipped to the lowest since last July, reflecting worries about the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and export malaise.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap