Australia Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In March - AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 59.9.

That's up from 58.8 in February and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

All six manufacturing sectors reported positive trading conditions during March, with especially buoyant conditions reported by manufacturers in machinery and equipment and textiles clothing, footwear, paper & printing products.

This was the highest monthly result for the index since March 2018 and a sixth consecutive month of strong recovery.

