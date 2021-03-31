South Korea Has $4.17 Billion Trade Surplus In March

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $4.17 billion in March, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus or $4.0 billion following the $2.71 billion surplus in February.

Exports climbed 16.6 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 16.2 percent following the 9.5 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports jumped an annual 18.8 percent versus expectations for an increase of 17.5 percent after rising an upwardly revised 14.1 percent a month earlier (originally 13.9 percent).

