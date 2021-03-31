Australia Has A$7.529 Billion Trade Surplus In February

Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$7.529 billion in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$9.7 billion following the downwardly revised A$9.616 billion surplus in January (originally A$10.142 billion).

Exports were down 1.0 percent on month to A$38.926 billion after climbing 6.0 percent in January, while imports gained 5.0 percent on month to A$31.398 billion after sinking 2.0 percent in the previous month.

The balance on goods and services was a surplus of A$7.529 billion in February, a decrease of A$2.087 billion on the surplus in January.

