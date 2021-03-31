Australia Retail Sales Sink 0.8% On Month In February

The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$30.300 billion.

That beat expectations for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 0.3 percent increase in January.

Individually, food retailing fell 3.0 percent on month, while household goods rose 0.7 percent, clothing rose 1.6 percent, department store sales rose 2.2 percent, other retailing fell 0.4 percent and restaurants gained 1.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 9.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.