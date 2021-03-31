Australia Home Loans Sink 1.8% On Month In February

The value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$21.70 billion.

That follows the 10.9 percent spike in January.

Investment lending climbed 4.5 percent on month to A$6.94 billion after rising 9.4 percent in the previous month.

Overall home loans dipped 0.4 percent on month to A$28.64 billion.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans surged 55.2 percent, investment lending jumped 31.6 percent and overall lending climbed 48.8 percent.

