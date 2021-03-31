Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 53.6 In March - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 53.6.

That's up from 51.6 in February, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were faster expansions in output, new orders and exports, while confidence hit its highest level since July 2019.

Input prices saw their sharpest increase in more than four years.

