Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Sinks To Record Low - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Thursday with a record low seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 27.5.

That's down from 27.7 in February, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders fell rapidly among factory closures while there was a record increase in backlogs of work.

The outlook for production volumes in the year ahead was reflective of the muted demand environment. Sentiment moderated to the lowest since last September and posted far below than the long-run series average.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.