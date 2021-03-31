Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 49.9 In March - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 49.9.

That's up from 47.7 in February, although it remains barely beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders remained subdues amid supply chain disruptions, although employment levels rose for the first time in a year and expectations strengthened further.

Input costs meanwhile increased for the tenth consecutive month in March, reflecting higher prices for a broad variety of raw materials and higher freight costs.

