Thailand Manufacturing PMI Rises To 48.8 In March - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 48.8.

That's up from 47.2 in February, although it remains barely beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new export orders rose for the first time since February 2020, while manufacturers were less pessimistic about their 12-month outlook.

With a continuing lack of pressure on capacity, firms cut workforces further. Manufacturing employment has fallen throughout the past two-and-a-half years, with the rate of job shedding little-changed in March compared with February.

Economic News

