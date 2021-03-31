Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Surges In March - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Thursday with an 11-year high seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 60.8.

That's up from 60.4 in February, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output rose sharply amid the steepest increase in new orders in more than a decade.

Capacity pressures persisted, despite a stronger rise in employment, while input costs spiked higher as supply chain delays hit new records.

