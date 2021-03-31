Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Hits Record High In March - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Thursday with a record-high seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 53.2.

That's up from 50.9 in February, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the survey saw the sharpest increases in output and new orders in its decade-long history. It also saw its fastest rise in input costs since October 2018.

Firms were increasingly confident that improvements in output would be sustained over the coming year, with confidence hitting a 50-month high.

Economic News

