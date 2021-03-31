South Korea Manufacturing PMI Unchanged In March - Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in March at a steady pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 55.3.

That's unchanged from the February reading and remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were sustained but sifter rises in output and new orders, while employment levels rose at their fastest pace since May 2013.

There was a survey-record increase in output prices amid supply chain issues.

South Korean goods producers were strongly optimistic regarding the outlook for activity over the coming year. Businesses cited hopes that demand would continue to gain momentum, leading to higher production volumes, particularly for newly launched products.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.