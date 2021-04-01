European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Factory Purchasing Managers' survey data from euro area and other major European economies are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue German retail sales data for February. Economists forecast sales to grow 2 percent on month, reversing a 4.5 percent drop in January.

At 2.30 am ET, Swiss consumer price data is due. Prices are forecast to drop 0.3 percent on year in March, following a 0.5 percent fall in February.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's factory PMI is due. The index is seen at 56 in March versus 52.9 in February.

At 3.45 am ET, IHS Markit is set to release Italy's manufacturing PMI data. Economists forecast the index to rise to 59.8 in March from 56.9 in February.

Thereafter, manufacturing PMI reports are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI is due. The index is seen at 62.4 in March, unchanged from flash estimate.

Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS final manufacturing PMI is due. Economists expect the index to match the flash score of 57.9 in March.

