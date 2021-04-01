Wall Street Aims To Open Marginally Higher

Ahead of the holiday weekend trading activities might be subdued. The Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM's Manufacturing Index might get special attention on Thursday.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 13.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 12.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 128.75 points.

The U.S. major indices closed higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq jumped 201.48 points or 1.5 percent to 13,246.87 and the S&P 500 rose 14.34 points or 0.4 percent to 3,972.89 after reaching a record intraday high. Meanwhile, the narrower Dow fell 85.41 points or 0.3 percent to 32,981.55

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 680K, while it was up 684K in the prior week.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for March will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 59.0, while it was up 58.6 in the prior month last year.

Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for March is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 61.4, while it was up 60.8 in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 498, while U.S. Rig Count was 417.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $7.720 trillion.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker to speak virtually on "The Importance of Connecting Community Banks with Fintech Platforms" to the Fintech Partnership Symposium at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian shares advanced on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan to reshape the world's largest .



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 24.42 points, or 0.71 percent, to 3,466.33, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 560.39 points, or 1.97 percent, at 28,938.74.

Japanese shares advanced. The Nikkei average rose 210.07 points, or 0.72 percent, to 29,388.87, while the broader Topix index closed 0.19 percent higher at 1,957.64.

Australian shares advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 38 points, or 0.56 percent, to 6,828.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 47.20 points, or 0.67 percent, at 7,064.20.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 25.81 points or 0.43 percent. The German DAX is gaining 52.67 points or 0.35 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 30.45 points or 0.45 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 41.52 points or 0.38 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.32 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com