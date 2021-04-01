Ariana Grande To Replace Nick Jonas As Coach On Season 21 Of 'The Voice'

Ariana Grande is set to replace Nick Jonas as one of the four coaches in the upcoming season of NBC's singing competition "The Voice."

"Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!" Grande tweeted.

In a statement via NBC, the "7 Rings" singer said, "I'm so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

Jonas had joined the reality show as a coach in season 18. He was absent for the next season but returned for the 20th season.

"You're going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family," Jonas congratulated Grande on her announcement.

Country superstar Blake Shelton is the competition's longest running coach and has been with the show since its first season in April 2011.

Kelly Clarkson has been with the show since season 14, while John Legend has been a coach since season 16. Host Carson Daly has hosted the show since its debut season.

