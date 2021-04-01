Soundgarden Accuse Vicky Cornell Of Locking Them Out Of Social Media Accounts

Soundgarden's surviving members have accused Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell of locking them out of social media accounts, as the legal battle between the two parties continues.

The members have alleged that Vicky has changed passwords, locking Soundgarden band members out of social media platforms, including, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, as well as Facebook, Top Spin, Tumblr, Vimeo and Pinterest. There were also allegedly locked out of the official website.

The remaining members of Soundgarden, Ben Shepard, Kim Thayail and Matt Cameron, have filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Washington. They have asked a judge to be brought in to settle the matter.

Vicky has been waging a legal battle with the remaining Soundgarden members after her husband's sudden death on May 18, 2017 at the age of 52. Chris had left all of his property, including his intellectual and personal property rights, to Vicky and their two minor children.

In December 2019, Vicky had filed a lawsuit over recordings made by Chris before his death in 2017. Both Vicky and Soundgarden have claimed rightful ownership of the recordings.

In February 2021, Vicky filed a separate lawsuit over a buyout offer that Soundgarden allegedly made to her, which she called "villainously low."

Last week, Vicky faced a setback after U.S. District Judge Michelle Peterson recommended dismissal of two claims against the remaining members of Soundgarden.

Vicky had alleged that Soundgarden purposefully withheld "hundreds of thousands of dollars" owed to her and her two children. She also claimed that the band's manager Rit Venerus had breached his fiduciary duty to Vicky.

However, Peterson said there was no evidence that the band is withholding "hundreds of thousands of dollars" of Chris' royalties from her or that the band's manager breached his duty to look after her best interests.

