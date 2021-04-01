logo
Economy And The Numbers
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

South Korea Consumer Prices Climb 1.5% On Year In March

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 1.5 percent on year in March, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.35 percent and was up from 1.1 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - again exceeding expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap