James Taylor, Jackson Browne Announce Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
James Taylor and Jackson Browne have announced that their U.S. tour has been rescheduled to July, hoping that the coronavirus pandemic eases by that time.

"Jackson and I want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters," Taylor said in a statement.

He added, "We didn't want to have to cancel this tour that we've been waiting so long to perform together, so we've been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert."

The singer-songwriter and guitarist promised to keep a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state during their concerts.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the same city/venue on the dates listed on the Schedule page. Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows have been advised to contact their point of purchase for a refund.

There will be a separate announcement shortly regarding James Taylor's July 4 Tanglewood concert, the Grammy award winner noted on his website.

Taylor's Canadian tour with Bonnie Raitt is set to begin on September 12 in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Revised Tour Dates:

July 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 1- Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center
August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center
August 6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
August 11 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center Coliseum
August 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
August 14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
August 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
August 17 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center
August 19 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
August 21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Center
August 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health @ Jones Beach
August 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 19 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
October 23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
October 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
October 27 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
October 29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
October 30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
November 1 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

