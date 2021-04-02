James Taylor, Jackson Browne Announce Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have announced that their U.S. tour has been rescheduled to July, hoping that the coronavirus pandemic eases by that time.
"Jackson and I want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters," Taylor said in a statement.
He added, "We didn't want to have to cancel this tour that we've been waiting so long to perform together, so we've been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert."
The singer-songwriter and guitarist promised to keep a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state during their concerts.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the same city/venue on the dates listed on the Schedule page. Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows have been advised to contact their point of purchase for a refund.
There will be a separate announcement shortly regarding James Taylor's July 4 Tanglewood concert, the Grammy award winner noted on his website.
Taylor's Canadian tour with Bonnie Raitt is set to begin on September 12 in St. John's, Newfoundland.
Revised Tour Dates:
July 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center
July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 1- Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center
August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center
August 6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
August 11 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center Coliseum
August 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
August 14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
August 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
August 17 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center
August 19 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
August 21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Center
August 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health @ Jones Beach
August 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 19 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
October 23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
October 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
October 27 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
October 29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
October 30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
November 1 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
