James Taylor, Jackson Browne Announce Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have announced that their U.S. tour has been rescheduled to July, hoping that the pandemic eases by that time.

"Jackson and I want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters," Taylor said in a statement.

He added, "We didn't want to have to cancel this tour that we've been waiting so long to perform together, so we've been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert."

The singer-songwriter and guitarist promised to keep a close eye and abide with all and safety protocols throughout each venue and state during their concerts.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the same city/venue on the dates listed on the Schedule page. Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows have been advised to contact their point of purchase for a refund.

There will be a separate announcement shortly regarding James Taylor's July 4 Tanglewood concert, the Grammy award winner noted on his website.

Taylor's Canadian tour with Bonnie Raitt is set to begin on September 12 in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Revised Tour Dates:

July 29 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 1- Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 4 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

August 6 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

August 11 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center Coliseum

August 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

August 14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

August 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

August 17 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center

August 19 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

August 21 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Center

August 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health @ Jones Beach

August 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

October 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 19 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

October 23 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

October 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

October 27 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

October 29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

October 30 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

November 1 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

