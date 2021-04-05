Romania Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Romania retail sales declined for the second straight month in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales declined by a working-day adjusted 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.6 percent decrease in January.

Sale of food, beverages and tobacco declined 1.8 percent yearly in February and those of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 6.9 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of non-food products increased 11.3 percent

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 0.6 percent in February, after a 4.1 percent drop in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 1.3 percent annually in February and rose 0.2 percent from the prior month.

