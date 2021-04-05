UAE Non-Oil Private Sector Expands Further

The UAE non-oil private sector output increased further in March amid a rise in new inflows, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.6 in March from 50.6 in February. A score above 50 indicates expansion.

The sector expanded for a fourth consecutive month, the longest seen since the end of 2019, the survey found.

Output rose to the highest in over a year-and-a-half in March and new order volume increased.

The rate of purchasing activity growth eased to the lowest in four months and purchasing activity declined.

Suppliers' delivery time lengthened for the second month in a row in March and employment declined.

On the price front, input costs increased in March, as the pace of inflation accelerated to the fastest since November 2018.

The 12-month outlook for activity improved for the fourth straight month and was the highest since July 2020.

"Improving construction sector activity acted as a sorely-needed boost to the UAE non-oil in March, with the PMI gaining ground and posting its highest reading since mid-2019," David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

Economic News

