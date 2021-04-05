Saudi Arabia Non-Oil Private Sector Growth Slows In March

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector expanded at a softer pace in March, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.3 in March from 53.9 in February. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.

New orders growth softened for the third month in a row and sales growth eased in March.

Business activity expanded at a softer pace in March and outstanding work dropped at the quickest since June last year.

The number of employed remained stable in March, while rising output led to expansion in purchasing. Suppliers' delivery times lengthened in March.

"The pandemic and associated restrictions continued to trim new growth, according to respondents, contributing to a more downbeat outlook for business activity over the next 12 months," David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.