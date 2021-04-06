Japan Leading Index Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday see preliminary February figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, the leading index had a score of 98.5, while the coincident was at 90.3.

South Korea will release February numbers for its current account; in January, the current account surplus was $7.06 billion.

Australia will see March results for both the construction index from AiG and the services index from Markit Economics. In February, the construction index had a score of 57.4, while the services index was at 53.4.

