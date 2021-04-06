European Economics Preview: Eurozone Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain unemployment data for March is due from the labor ministry. The number of unemployed increased by 44,400 in February.

At 4.00 am ET, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders releases UK car registrations data for March.

In the meantime, Italy's Istat publishes unemployment data for February. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 9.0 percent.

Half an hour later, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the index to rise to 7.5 in April from 5.0 in March.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area unemployment data for February. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 8.1 percent.

At 8.30 am ET, the International Monetary Fund releases the World Economic Outlook.

