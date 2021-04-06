Italy Jobless Rate Declines In February

Italy's jobless rate fell in February, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate declined to 10.2 percent in February from 10.3 percent in January. Economists had expected a rate of 9.0 percent.

In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 9.8 percent.

The employment rate rose to 56.5 percent in February from 56.4 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 31.6 percent in February from 32.7 percent in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.