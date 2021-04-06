Taylor Swift Reveals 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist

Taylor Swift has shared the tracklist for her upcoming album, Fearless (Taylor's Version).

The 27-track album, scheduled to be released on April 9, is a re-recorded version of Swift's 2008 blockbuster album, Fearless.

It features two collaborations with Keith Urban.

Sharing the track list on Twitter, Swift wrote, "I'm really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, dueting on That's When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy."

"I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly," the 31-year-old pop superstar added.

"I'm counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless," Swift tweeted.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) Tracklist:

1. Fearless (Taylor's Version)

2. Fifteen (Taylor's Version)

3. Love Story (Taylor's Version)

4. Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version)

5. White Horse (Taylor's Version)

6. You Belong with Me (Taylor's Version)

7. Breathe (Taylor's Version) (Featuring Colbie Caillat)

8. Tell Me Why (Taylor's Version)

9. You're Not Sorry (Taylor's Version)

10. The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version)

11. Forever & Always (Taylor's Version)

12. The Best Day (Taylor's Version)

13. Change (Taylor's Version)

14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor's Version)

15. Untouchable (Taylor's Version)

16. Forever & Always (Piano Version) (Taylor's Version)

17. Come in with the Rain (Taylor's Version)

18. Superstar (Taylor's Version)

19. The Other Side of the Door (Taylor's Version)

20. Today Was a Fairytale (Taylor's Version)

21. You All Over Me (from the Vault) (Featuring Maren Morris)

22. Mr. Perfectly Fine (from the Vault)

23. We Were Happy (from the Vault)

24. That's When (from the Vault) (Featuring Keith Urban)

25. Don't You (from the Vault)

26. Bye Bye Baby (from the Vault)

27. Bonus Track: Love Story (Taylor's Version) - Elvira Remix

