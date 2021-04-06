South Korea Current Account Shows $8.03 Billion Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $8.03 billion in February, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - roughly in line with expectations and up from $7.06 billion in February.

The goods account surplus narrowed to $6.05 billion, compared to $6.60 billion in February 2020.

The services account saw a $0.13 billion surplus, up from the $1.44 billion deficit a year earlier, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus increased from $1.22 billion last year to $2.12 billion in February 2021, in line with an increase in the income on equity.

