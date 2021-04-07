European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes retail sales data for February. Economists forecast sales to fall 7.8 percent on year, following a 9 percent drop in January.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain's services PMI data for March. The index is seen at 46.0 in March versus 43.1 in February.

At 3.45 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue Italy's composite PMI survey results.

Thereafter, final PMI survey reports are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey data is due. The index is seen at 52.5 in March, unchanged from the flash estimate and up from 48.8 in February.

At 4.30 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to issue UK final composite PMI data. Economists expect the final reading to match the flash score of 56.6 in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.